Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $164.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 146.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

NYSE:RCL traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 10,683,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,826. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

