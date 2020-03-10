Royal Bank of Canada Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $1,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,975.93.

Shares of BKNG traded down $13.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,514.46. 24,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,476.51 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,867.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,953.75. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 98.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

