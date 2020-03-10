Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. 409,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,328. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,421,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,013.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

