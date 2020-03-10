Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZZZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.57.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$18.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.38. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

