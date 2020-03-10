Royal Bank of Canada Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$75.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.36.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$59.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

