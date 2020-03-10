Roth Capital Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from to in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of ENPH opened at $43.38 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,861,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,142,429 in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 136,339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

