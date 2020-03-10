Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.71. 36,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,941. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $300.01 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.59.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.