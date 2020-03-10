Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) PT Lowered to GBX 45 at Peel Hunt

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 6.96 ($0.09) on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.99.

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Stewart MacDonald purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74). In the last quarter, insiders bought 82,740 shares of company stock worth $1,564,484.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

