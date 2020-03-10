Robin Raina Purchases 10,000 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Robin Raina bought 10,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,787,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,648,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Robin Raina bought 20,000 shares of Ebix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $437,400.00.

Ebix stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 7,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ebix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ebix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ebix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ebix by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ebix by 228.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

