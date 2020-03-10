Robert Wares Acquires 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,010,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,254,553.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 37,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$15,375.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Wares purchased 294,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$138,180.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Wares purchased 14,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$6,720.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares purchased 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

Shares of OM traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.38. 168,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,740. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.42.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

