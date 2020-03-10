Robert M. Deutschman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,340. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $581.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4,121.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

