Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Get Retail Value alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE:RVI opened at $21.81 on Friday. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $475.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $159,612.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $1,909,629. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 64,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Value (RVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.