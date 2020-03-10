ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ResMed by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after buying an additional 92,292 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 748.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.04. 186,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,520. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,813,063.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,153. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

