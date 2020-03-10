Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

