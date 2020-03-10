Relx (LON:REL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,302.81

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,408 ($31.68) to GBX 2,302.81 ($30.29) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,085.78 ($27.44).

Relx stock opened at GBX 1,731 ($22.77) on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,011.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,912.15. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

