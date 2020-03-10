RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Set at C$1.15 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$1.15 price objective on RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million and a PE ratio of 26.40. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.86.
About RediShred Capital
