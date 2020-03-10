RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Set at C$1.15 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$1.15 price objective on RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million and a PE ratio of 26.40. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.86.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

