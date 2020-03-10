Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

RCRRF opened at $33.45 on Friday. Recruit has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

