Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wood & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.98.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after buying an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $375,474,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after buying an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,630,000 after buying an additional 3,744,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after buying an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

