Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 32,284 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,923,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6,133.3% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $11.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.57. 40,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.49. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

