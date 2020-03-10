Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

FISV traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 152,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $9,355,670 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

