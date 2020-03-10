Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 38,948 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 16,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,391,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,123,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

