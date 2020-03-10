Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day moving average of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $151.37 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

