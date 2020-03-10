Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,592,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,959,000 after purchasing an additional 637,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after purchasing an additional 321,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NYSE ENB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

