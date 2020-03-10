Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. 98,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,312. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.99. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

