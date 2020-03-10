Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 108,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

