Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,661,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period.

BSCN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,997. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

