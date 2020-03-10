Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.93 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195,685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CyrusOne worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in CyrusOne by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,331,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. 73,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,734. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

