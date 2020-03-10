Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.72 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $104.43. 7,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,174. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $133.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

