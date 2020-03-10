Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.58 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 133,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 39,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

