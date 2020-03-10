Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.24 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $27,056,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $4,938,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $2,304,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $521.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,864. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $417.30 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $570.14 and a 200 day moving average of $564.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $589.88.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

