Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.75 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 941,596 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

