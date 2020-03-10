Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,805 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.26. 71,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,351. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

