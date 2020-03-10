Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.05 Million Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,360,000 after acquiring an additional 310,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,293,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,555. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

