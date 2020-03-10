Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

