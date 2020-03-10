Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.93. 2,381,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $170.16 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

