Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,593 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,293.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,380. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $106.39 and a 1-year high of $138.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

