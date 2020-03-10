Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 68,746 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 143.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

