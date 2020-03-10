Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 25,109 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,862. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,308. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.