Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 23,004 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.56% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. 8,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $116.80 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.