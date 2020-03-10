Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 94.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 765,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,685.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,132,800 shares of company stock valued at $44,109,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 29,491,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,174,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

