Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. 54,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.