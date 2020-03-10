Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,272,000 after purchasing an additional 228,086 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,977 shares of company stock valued at $27,775,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.21. 47,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

