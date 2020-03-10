Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 304,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,626,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of XMMO stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

