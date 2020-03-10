Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,310 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,898,000 after buying an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,538,000 after buying an additional 137,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after buying an additional 134,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. 3,097,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

