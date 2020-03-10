Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,143 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

