Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,019 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.75. 3,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average of $123.60. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.