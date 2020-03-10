Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,893 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. 343,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

