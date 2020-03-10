Raymond James Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$3.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tamarack Valley Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.29.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total transaction of C$50,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,042.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

