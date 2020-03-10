Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.27.

RTLR opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 181.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

