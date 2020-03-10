Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

QFI stock opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.47. Quadrise Fuels International has a twelve month low of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10).

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.